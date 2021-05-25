Najee Harris Shows Love For His New City at Pittsburgh Penguins Game

It did not take long for former Alabama running back Najee Harris to embrace the pride that the city of Pittsburgh has for their sports teams.

Harris, the 24th overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, attended Monday’s Pittsburgh Penguins game against the New York Islanders. While there, he was spotted by the team’s camera crew and was put on the big screen.

Harris seemed to be enjoying his time at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, but what made Pittsburgh’s sports fans happy the most was his choice of clothing for the game.

Not only has Harris won over the fans in Pittsburgh, but he has impressed NFL analysts as well.

On Monday, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks said that Harris could be the key to the Steelers success.