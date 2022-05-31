Najee Harris says he weighed 240 as a rookie, denies he’s gained a lot of weight

Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris has always been a big running back, but Harris says he’s not much bigger now than he was as a rookie.

Responding to a report that his weight increased from 232 pounds to 244, Harris said that he’s been right around 240 since the Steelers drafted him a year ago.

“Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit,” Harris wrote.

A running back gaining weight is rarely a good thing, but based on images from the Steelers’ Organized Team Activities, Harris doesn’t look noticeably bigger than he was a year ago.

