Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris believes he’ll be more than just a running back in Pittsburgh.

Harris said after the Steelers’ rookie minicamp that he expects to play “everywhere” in the offense, and that he’ll spend some time lining up as a wide receiver.

“They’re going to, I guess, line me up out wide and stuff like that how I did in college — utilize the running back in the passing game out wide, in the slot, all the way out to the ‘X’ position,” Harris said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Harris said that what he’ll be asked to do in offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system is not unlike what he did at Alabama.

“There’s a lot of things that are similar,” Harris said. “It’s just different terminology, but the same meaning at the end of the day.”

The Steelers made Harris the first running back off the board with the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Taking a running back that high is a risky proposition in today’s NFL, but the Steelers will hope Harris can do a lot, including a lot more than just running the ball.

Najee Harris says Steelers will play him everywhere, including wide receiver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk