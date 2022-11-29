Najee Harris ruled out; Colts draw to within 16-10

The Steelers have ruled out running back Najee Harris for the remainder of the game with an abdominal injury.

With Jaylen Warren inactive with a hamstring injury, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland will carry the Steelers’ ground game in the second half.

Harris had the game’s only touchdown in the first half, scoring on a 6-yard run.

The Colts scored their first touchdown only 1:56 into the second half on a 2-yard run by Jonathan Taylor. The drive covered only 19 yards as Dallis Flowers returned the second half kickoff 89 yards before Connor Heyward got Flowers down.

The Steelers lead 16-10.

The Colts have only 90 yards of offense.

