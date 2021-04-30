Najee Harris’ projected rookie contract details

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Though just nine picks away from falling to the second round, Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was selected No. 24 overall, which means a significantly larger payday when his contract is signed.

The first running back off the board, Harris’ contract is projected by Spotrac to be $13.047 million, including a $6.849 million signing bonus. The estimated 2021 cap hit is $2.372 million.

To give an idea of the difference in value between being selected in the first versus the second, Chase Claypool signed a four-year, $6.616 million contract last July.

Rookie contracts are typically signed in the summer.

