Najee Harris practices fully, listed as questionable

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Friday’s practice would be telling for running back Najee Harris‘ chances of playing after missing two days of practice with an elbow injury.

The word is in on Harris’ participation and it is pretty good for those who want to see Harris in the lineup against the Chiefs. Harris was a full participant in the team’s final session of the week.

Harris is listed as questionable to play, but the full practice is a promising sign for the rookie’s availability.

Right guard Trai Turner (knee) returned after sitting on Thursday and joined every other player on the active roster as a full participant in practice. Harris is the only player carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

