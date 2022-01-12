The Steelers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday and running back Najee Harris wasn’t on the field for it.

Harris is listed with the elbow injury he picked up early in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Ravens. Harris returned to action and ran 11 times for 28 yards while catching four passes for 27 yards.

Harris finished his rookie season with 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, and Kalen Ballage are the other backs on the 53-man roster.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was listed as limited due to pectoral and right shoulder issues and cornerback Arthur Maulet drew the same listing as he workes his way back from a concussion. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday.

Najee Harris out of practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk