The Steelers handed in their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and it showed that running back Najee Harris wasn’t on the field.

Harris has been dealing with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 12, but he played in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and ran 17 times for 86 yards. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Harris and other players who carried injuries into the Falcons game would likely work on a limited basis this week.

“Guys that were carrying bumps and bruises into play who were somehow limited during the course of last week’s work, but then were able to play, you just don’t want to assume that that’s behind them,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “I’m prepared for them maybe to be affected somewhere in the early portions of the week, but not as we lean in on game time. Guys like T.J. [Watt], Larry Ogunjobi, guys that kind of were partial participants at various times last week may be slowed as we come together and get this train out of the station.”

Watt (ribs) was a limited participant and Ogunjobi (toe) was held out of practice. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) was also limited while linebacker Malik Reed (back) and tackle Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) did not practice.

Najee Harris out of practice, T.J. Watt limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk