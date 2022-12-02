There is some good news on the Steelers’ injury front entering Week 13.

Via multiple reporters, running back Najee Harris said on Friday that he plans on playing against the Falcons this weekend.

Harris has been dealing with an oblique injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

In Monday’s victory over the Colts, Harris was on the field for 29 percent of the offensive snaps. He had 10 carries for 35 yards plus a 4-yard catch.

Harris has rushed for 585 yards with four touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 142 yards with two TDs this season.

The official game status for Harris and the rest of the Steelers players will be released later on Friday.

Najee Harris plans to play vs. Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk