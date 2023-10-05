Najee Harris: 'It has nothing to do with coaches, we have to play better'
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris comments in the latest presser.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris comments in the latest presser.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his take on Sunday's Week 3 action, headlined by a monstrous performance by Miami, and another disappointing showing by Pittsburgh's offense.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
T.J. Watt made some history in the second quarter on Monday night.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Reyna, who hasn't played a minute of competitive soccer since June, is on the USMNT roster for October friendlies 10 months after a soap opera pulled his family and Berhalter's apart.
The Lakers didn't seem to appreciate how much the Nuggets enjoyed sweeping them.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on all the latest news around the NFL. Christian Gonzalez is out for the season, leading the New England Patriots to trade for Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, prompting the hosts to discuss what went wrong for Jackson in LA. Randy Gregory was released from the Denver Broncos after playing only ten games of his five-year contract, as Sean Payton shows he's not hesitant to shed pieces that don't fit his vision for the team. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to return to play this season. The hosts aren't sure that's possible, and even if he does, it may not be in the best interest of the New York Jets or Rodgers. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice, but Charles isn't convinced he'll actually play for the Colts. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Charles thinks so. The history for ownership getting rid of legendary coaches is rocky at best, but one route Robert Kraft could take would be to remove his powers as General Manager and elsewhere on the staff to encourage Bill to retire. As the hosts prepare for a huge matchup on Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a conversation ensues about Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. All three hosts believe he's ready for his next head coaching job after making strides as a leader and coordinating a dominant defense over the last few years.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
These 10 NHL players failed to impress last season, for one reason or another. But 2023-24 offers a huge opportunity for them, so they're coming in with serious fantasy sleeper potential.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.