Najee Harris leaves Steelers QBs off list of potential starters for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office now has to sort out who will start at quarterback in 2022. Everyone knew the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger was coming so folks have had some time to think about his potential replacement.

This includes running back Najee Harris. He was interviewed on CBS Sports recently and he had himself a list of players. It included guys like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and even Jimmy Garoppolo.

Do you know who he didn’t include? Teammates Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph.

We will give Harris the benefit of the doubt that he was only thinking of outside players to come in and compete to replace Roethlisberger and he wasn’t automatically dismissing the two guys most likely to be No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks next season.

Harris finished fourth the in NFL in rushing yards as a rookie in 2021 with 1,200 rushing yards. Harris’ development will weigh heavily on who is under center next season so it’s hard to fault him for hoping Pittsburgh brings in some talent.

Najee Harris weighs in on who should be the Pittsburgh Steelers next QB: pic.twitter.com/6tcgdKeNwp — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) January 28, 2022

List