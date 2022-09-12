Najee Harris injury: Update on Steelers RB's status for Week 2 vs. Patriots

Will Najee Harris play vs. Patriots? Here's latest update on Steelers RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a banged up team after Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, and that could benefit the New England Patriots entering Sunday's Week 2 game at Acrisure Stadium.

The Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh with an 0-1 record after a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt -- one of the most talented players in the league -- suffered what appeared to be a serious pectoral muscle injury in Pittsburgh's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener.

Watt wasn't the only important Steelers player who picked up an injury.

Starting running back Najee Harris also suffered a foot injury. Harris reportedly dealt with a Lisfranc injury in training camp. The latest reports are actually encouraging for the Steelers, though.

NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported late Sunday that, from what he's been told, Harris' injury is not a big deal.

CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala reported a similar update:

Najee Harrisâ€™ injury looked worse than it was, Iâ€™m told by someone w/in the #Steelers org. He should be OK. And that means at least one sigh of reliefâ€¦ — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 11, 2022

Being OK and being 100 percent are two different things, though. So even if Harris is active and plays against the Patriots next week, he could be at less than full strength. Harris, when healthy, is a top 10 running back in football.

Rookie running back Jaylen Warren is the backup and would likely see the majority of the Steelers' rushing attempts if Harris doesn't play or is severely limited versus the Patriots.