How Najee Harris will help breathe life into lackluster Steelers offense

Steelers fans who are new to the work of Najee Harris are in for a show come September.

Harris is just what the (football) doctor ordered — a natural talent who should not have any trouble living up to his draft spot; maybe even then-some.

Steelers former running back Merril Hoge recently broke down film of the new Steelers running back and answered what every fan wants to know: Will Harris’ skillset translate from college to the pros?

That answer is a resounding yes.

And it’s not because of Harris’ size; that’s not what makes him unique. After all, in his playing days, Hoge was nearly identical to Harris’ 6-foot-2, 230-pound stature. But the average height for a running back is 5-foot-11, so Harris’ size is definitely special.

It’s about what he can do with that size that makes Harris unique.

As Hoge points out, Harris’ running style offers balance, vision and patience. All attributes that will come in handy playing behind a young offensive line.