Najee Harris Goes No. 24 to Steelers
After taking Trevor Lawrence first overall, the Jaguars took one of his college teammates with their second first-round pick. Clemson running back Travis Etienne went to the Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Taking a running back in the first round has generally not been wise in recent years, as [more]
After weeks of speculation, it sure seems like Jimmy Garoppolo isn't going anywhere.
In these Alijah Vera-Tucker highlights, the former USC offensive lineman shows why the Jets traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to get new QB Zach Wilson some more protection.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza examines the fantasy implications of the Steelers selecting running back Najee Harris 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Breaking down the New York Jets' selection of USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker in the 2021 NFL draft
After trading back to No. 20 overall, the Giants were still able to add an explosive WR in Florida's Kadarius Toney. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how Toney's speed will help revive the Giants' offense.
The Titans got a great cornerback at a value pick, but will Caleb Farley's medicals hold up?
The Capitals clinched a playoff spot, but theres still more they need to accomplish.
The Jets jumped back up to the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, and they selected USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Baltimore Ravens.
From pick No. 1 to No. 32 on Thursday, USA TODAY Sports will have all the updates on the 2021 NFL draft selections as well as full breakdowns.
Very little about the news Diego Sanchez was out of his next UFC fight seemed like a normal fight withdrawal.
Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.
Tebow is 33, semi-ancient for the NFL. Who knows if he still has what it takes to play in the league. The good news is he hasn’t taken years of football beatings. The bad, you get old young in that league.
Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.
The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
Finding help for Aaron Rodgers was once again low on the Packers' priority list.
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.