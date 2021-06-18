Najee Harris gets sent home from practice for an unusual reason

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was selected 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft. Harris is primed to be an offensive centerpiece for a team already full of stars.

Recently, Harris made headlines because his running back coach told him he could no longer stay late after practice to get him more reps.

The same coach, Eddie Faulkner, revealed today Harris had to be sent home from practice because he is too focused on football.

“It is true,” Faulkner said. “No. 1, and let me tell you why it’s true because I’m for all the hard work and the extra. I’m all here for that. I love it. But he also has to learn, part of Najee and getting to know Najee in the draft processes, he also has to learn how to give himself breaks, too. He works his butt off, and sometimes it’s a reward like, ‘Hey man, go home, relax, watch TV, do something different than the football.’”

It’s clear Harris is excited for his rookie season … maybe a little too excited.

