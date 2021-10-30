Najee Harris explains how Tua Tagovailoa convinced him to go to Alabama

Najee Harris and Tua Tagovailoa played a lot of football together in Tuscaloosa. Not only that, but they were also best friends throughout their time playing for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Tagovailoa and Harris were among the top-rated signees for the Tide in the 2017 cycle and both contributed in a major way for Alabama when their time came to do so.

The pair got to know each other very well during their respective recruiting processes. At one point Harris was reportedly considering a switch in his commitment to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines before putting ink to paper on his NLI paperwork for the Crimson Tide.

Shortly after playing the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, however, the pair would board the same flight from Texas to Alabama. The rest is history.

Part of that history was reminisced on by the current Steelers RB. He commented on Tagovailoa urging him to join him at the Capstone, and I’ll let him tell you what he was thinking.

Heeding the advice of a great quarterback in Tagovailoa was a very wise move by the young running back. I’m sure it’s one that he doesn’t regret.