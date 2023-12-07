Najee Harris is expected to play Thursday night

Steelers running back Najee Harris didn't practice this week, but it looks like the team will be able to have him as part of their offense against the Patriots on Thursday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Harris is expected to play. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report on Wednesday because of a knee issue that was bothering him coming out of last Sunday's game.

Harris had 16 carries for 63 yards and two catches for 14 yards in that loss to the Cardinals. He has 159 carries for 661 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Linebacker Landon Roberts (groin), guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), and center Mason Cole (neck) are the other questionable Steelers heading into Thursday night.