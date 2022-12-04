Najee Harris discards Falcons Richie Grant with nasty stiff-arm

Breaking News:

Barry Werner

This was plain rude.

The Steelers’ Najee Harris had the ball and was looking to gain ground no matter who got in his way.

The running back was confronted by Atlanta Falcons DB Richie Grant on Sunday.

Mistake, Grant.

Harris shows super strength as he discards Grant with a perfectly placed stiff-arm.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

