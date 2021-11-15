College football eliminated ties, but the NFL still has them and the difference between the two levels took Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris by surprise on Sunday.

Time ran out on overtime with the Steelers and Lions tied at 16 and Harris told reporters after the game that he was unaware that game would not continue until there was a winner.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.”

The Steelers lost two fumbles while the Lions punted twice and missed a field goal during an extra session that made viewers wonder if anyone was actually interested in winning the game.

Najee Harris: I didn’t know you could tie in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk