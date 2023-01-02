Najee Harris' best plays from 123-yard game Week 17
Watch all of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris' best plays from his 123-yard game against the Baltimore Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
The Detroit Lions' game in Green Bay against the Packers in Week 18 has even more significance for the NFL playoffs, with playoffs on the line.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Matt Maiocco hands out the grades from the 49ers' overtime win against the Raiders.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reacted to being asked about joining his childhood hero Dan Marino in an interesting NFL stat.
Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.
Most players retire not because they’ve lost interest in playing, but because they no longer can. At 45, Tom Brady still can. He racked up 432 passing yards on Sunday, completing 34 of 45 throws. Per the NFL, he now has 11 career games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdown passes, one [more]
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title after defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The Lions don't have a clear path to the postseason, but they do have one, and their rebound from a poor start would make any No. 2 seed squirm.