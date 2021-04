Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the first round of the NFL draft the same way as fans all across the country: watching. General manager Brett Veach made Thursday night a stress-free start to the draft when he traded the No. 31 overall pick to the Ravens earlier this week in a package that landed them two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown. The trade filled the most glaring hole for the two-time and reigning AFC champions, one that became painfully obvious in their Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.