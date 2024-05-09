Najee Harris’ agent rips report of Harris wanting to leave Steelers

Earlier on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Paul Zeise reported that he was told by a source that running back Najee Harris asked the team to decline his fifth-year option and he plans to move on from the Steelers at the end of the season.

Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson took to X to blast Zeise calling his source a joke and to do his homework next time. The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option leaving Harris set to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 season.

Hey @PaulZeise your “little birdie” source is a joke- next time do your homework and find a real source- not true- @PittsburghPG — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) May 9, 2024

While we appreciate Harris’ agent coming public with a denial it really doesn’t mean anything at this point. Even if Harris didn’t ask to have the team decline his option so he could leave in free agency, he might have still asked for them to decline it so he could try and earn a big contract extension with the Steelers or a new contract with them at the end of the season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire