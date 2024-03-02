Najee Calhoun, a class of ’26 star running back, breaks down his transfer to Bergen Catholic

One of New Jersey’s top prospects in the class of 2026, Najee Calhoun, announced this week that he is transferring to Bergen Catholic.

For Bergen Catholic, a team that has finished atop the state rankings each of the past three years, it is another big-time addition to an already-loaded roster. With the potential to be a top-five player in the state, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is likely going to factor in prominently into the Crusaders’ offense.

Calhoun spent his first two seasons at Donovan Catholic (Barnegat, New Jersey) but now will see out his high school career at Bergen Catholic. Last year, he rushed for 1,1010 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

He currently holds Power Five offers from Boston College and Duke.

He went into detail as to why he chose to transfer to Bergen Catholic, saying he wanted to find a deep and competitive roster to play on.

“So I came to the decision to transfer and put myself in a position to succeed,” Calhoun told Rutgers Wire. “Now choosing Bergen Catholic was an easy decision, it’s a well-rounded and proven program that plays on a big stage and can help me go further as a person and player. It’s a brotherhood and the coaches are a great group of guys who can help me get to where I want to be at the collegiate level. “And I will be surrounded by like-minded individuals that are dedicated to the sport such as I am.”

With the decision to transfer done, Calhoun is focused on planning out his spring. He is hoping to take some visits to colleges to check in on their spring practices.

“No visits set in stone as of now, still weaving through invites trying to figure out a schedule, definitely drew lots of positive attention with the transfer so I’m sure I’ll have even more visits to think about in the near future,” Calhoun said.

That includes in-state Rutgers, who have yet to offer. He hopes to be on campus sometime in the next few weeks.

“I should be going to a spring practice sometime soon,” Calhoun said. “No matter what the outcome is, it’s always fun just to be on campus in that atmosphere.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire