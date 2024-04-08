'It would be naive not to expect Villa to hit back'

[BBC]

Aston Villa have dropped out of the top four for the first time in two months.

On Friday, boss Unai Emery underlined how difficult it is to maintain a challenge with the elite and Villa proved his point 24 hours later.

Blowing a 2-0 lead over Brentford to draw 3-3 – needing the ever-reliable Ollie Watkins to come to the rescue with a leveller – was costly.

It meant Tottenham reclaimed fourth after Sunday's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, leaving Villa's hopes out of their hands.

Spurs overhauled Villa when they lost to Newcastle in January and following defeat to Manchester United a couple of weeks later but both times Emery's side recovered.

They held a five-point lead just last month, following the late 3-2 win at Luton, but are now behind Spurs again, this time on goal difference.

Yet Villa have proved their staying power this season and fifth is still likely to earn a Champions League spot with English sides in Europe expected to outperform their German rivals for co-efficient points and win an extra place.

Spurs have to play Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in a tricky run-in and it would be naïve not to expect Villa to hit back and reclaim a top four place before the end of the season.