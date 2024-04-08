'It would be naive not to expect Villa to hit back'
Aston Villa have dropped out of the top four for the first time in two months.
On Friday, boss Unai Emery underlined how difficult it is to maintain a challenge with the elite and Villa proved his point 24 hours later.
Blowing a 2-0 lead over Brentford to draw 3-3 – needing the ever-reliable Ollie Watkins to come to the rescue with a leveller – was costly.
It meant Tottenham reclaimed fourth after Sunday's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, leaving Villa's hopes out of their hands.
Spurs overhauled Villa when they lost to Newcastle in January and following defeat to Manchester United a couple of weeks later but both times Emery's side recovered.
They held a five-point lead just last month, following the late 3-2 win at Luton, but are now behind Spurs again, this time on goal difference.
Yet Villa have proved their staying power this season and fifth is still likely to earn a Champions League spot with English sides in Europe expected to outperform their German rivals for co-efficient points and win an extra place.
Spurs have to play Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in a tricky run-in and it would be naïve not to expect Villa to hit back and reclaim a top four place before the end of the season.