Naismith wants Hearts 'enjoyment' to continue

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith wants his players to revel in their current situation and finish the season on a real high.

The Tynecastle side secured a third-place league finish earlier this month and cruised to a 3-0 win over Dundee last time out.

Despite there being little on the line for the Jambos when they face St Mirren on Wednesday, Naismith hopes his side can build on that performance against Dundee.

"We’re looking forward to it because of the result and the performance at the weekend,” Naismith said. “It was really enjoyable. It’s not very often you get three weeks of the season to go, where you’ve hit your targets already.

"The next part was to find the enjoyment and I think we did that at the weekend, and we’ve got another opportunity to do that again tomorrow night."

Hearts beat St Mirren 2-1 on their last visit to Paisley, but Naismith expects a tough test against Stephen Robinson's side, who themselves look set for European football.

"The last game (in Paisley) was spoiled a bit by the wind, but we managed to grind it out and do what it takes to get the win," Naismith said. "I think this time there will be a bit more football played, but in terms of the team that we’re coming up against, they’re well-drilled and well-organised.

"They’ve got a good system that they play, and I think you can see that they’ve been together for some time as a squad.

"They’re a good footballing team, which I think goes unnoticed a bit. They’ve always got players on the attack, happy to commit bodies forward.

"Stephen (Robinson) has done a brilliant job over the years to steadily build, get them into the top six and potentially Europe, which would be a massive achievement. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we think we can cause them problems."