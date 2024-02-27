Naismith wants to 'continue progress' despite Rangers defeat

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith insists his side have to "learn lessons" from their crushing 5-0 defeat to Rangers, but believes they will bounce back and start another "good run".

The Tynecastle side had gone 12 games without defeat before their trip to Ibrox, and currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points ahead of Kilmarnock in fourth.

Hearts host Edinburgh rivals Hibs on Wednesday, and Naismith says the quick nature of the turnaround is a good thing.

“The positive aspect is we have a game so quick after a defeat," he said. "Hopefully [we can] start another good run. So far to this point it’s been a good season. We are in a comfortable position in third and it’s about continuing that progress.

“The lesson we need to get is to be competitive in the game when it’s 0-0 rather than conceding a goal after two minutes, conceding three before half time and conceding one two minutes into the second half. They are the lessons we need to learn.

“We know the game on Wednesday is going to be a different game. Being at home I’m pretty sure the manner of the game will be pretty different as well.

“The squad doesn’t become poor overnight. Individual players don’t become poor on the back of one performance.

“We have put ourselves in a good position and we just need to keep our levels as high as possible and the results will take care of themselves. With it being a derby it will be a good game.

“For us it’s what we do tomorrow. Its about how well we are out of possession and about how aggressive we are when we are in possession."