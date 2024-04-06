Naismith Player of the Year Sarah Strong commits to play at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong, the top-ranked recruit for the class of 2024, committed to play at UConn next year.

She was deciding between the Huskies, Duke and North Carolina. She joins a really good recruiting class for UConn that includes Allie Ziebell and Morgan Cheli. The Huskies made it to the Final Four this year before falling to Iowa by two points.

The 6-foot-2 forward can play on the wing or in the post. The North Carolina native was the McDonalds All American Game co-MVP and the Naismith Player of the Year.

Strong grew up in a basketball family. Her mom Allison Feaster was the fifth pick in the 1998 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played for 10 years in the league before finally retiring after the 2008 season. She was on the No. 16 seeded Harvard team that upset No. 1 Stanford in the NCAA Tournament. It's the only time a 16-seed has beaten a one in women's basketball.

Strong’s father, Danny Strong, played at NC State from 1995 to 1997, as well as professionally overseas.

She led Grace Christian High School to an undefeated season in 2023-24 for a third consecutive North Carolina state championship. Strong averaged 21 points and 16.7 rebounds.