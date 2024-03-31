Naismith on McKay's return & 'quality' debutant Tait

Steven Naismith hopes Barrie McKay can put his injury woes behind him, with the playmaker making his return in the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

The 29-year-old made his first appearance in three months coming on as a late substitute.

“It has definitely been a frustrating season for him, he’s felt it,” said manager Naismith.

“He’s definitely shown that he’s frustrated. In the moments he was on (against Kilmarnock), you could see his intelligence and his quality.

“As the weeks go on, he’s only going to get better. We need to get him minutes, and get him involved because he’s a real threat for us.”

Naismith also praised 18-year-old midfielder Macaulay Tait, who made his first senior start in the draw.

“He’s a real quality player,” said Naismith. “You could look at his stature and think ‘Killie, a physical team, is he going to be able to handle it?’ But he’s robust, he’s happy to go into a tackle, he puts his body in when he needs to.

“But then he’s got a calmness beyond his years. He’s happy to take the ball under pressure and he doesn’t panic.

“It was a really good performance from him individually but it’s not a surprise to me.”