'Naismith deserves real credit'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts beat Dundee 3-0 at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

David: The ball winning efforts of Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin are so important to the team. I hope they both get new contracts.

Don: A nice easy win and it was good to see youngsters getting a run out. James Wilson showed why some English outfits have had their eye on him in the past. Altogether a good day for Hearts.

Anon: Steven Naismith has got us in a good place. Goal-scorers up front and a secure defence. We are able to field a good side and still have a quality bench. Financially secure and a European campaign to come.

Steven: A really good performance. Naismith deserves a real amount of credit because this current squad is looking like it’s going to become a proper football team. They can play well and win and they can play poorly and still get a result. For years we’ve been a soft touch at times but this side really looks the real deal.