Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Jamal Shead: ‘I don’t think I have anything to prove’

Fresh off of a legendary collegiate career, former Houston guard Jamal Shead wants to continue his successful run to the NBA with a strong showing in the predraft process.

Shead was a consensus first-team All-American and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals. He was also voted the Big 12 Player of the Year and the top defender in the conference.

The 6-foot-1 guard left as the second-winningest Cougar after four years (120-18). He finished third in program history in assists (693) and is the only player to win 100 games with at least 1,300 points, 600 assists and 200 steals in a career.

He wants to land with the right team at the next level.

“If they can see me impacting winning with them, that is a fit,” Shead said on Friday after working out with the Indiana Pacers. “I can figure out wherever I fit in at and whoever is ready to guide me and help me fit in with their organization, I’ll be ready for.”

Shead is healthy again after sustaining an ankle injury in the NCAA Tournament. He emerged as one of the top scrimmage performers last month at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, averaging 13.5 points, five assists, 2.5 rebounds and one steal in two games.

The 21-year-old is projected to be a second-round pick in the NBA draft this year, given his skill set on both ends of the floor. He has a good blend of offensive ability, while he can also lock up on defense and match up on the perimeter.

His workout with the Pacers was his fifth of the predraft process. He will have others scheduled ahead of the draft on June 26-27 and will be looking to find a team he can best fit with.

“I don’t think it’s anything about wanting to prove anything; it is just about finding the right fit and being around guys that want me to be there,” Shead said. “I don’t think I have anything to prove. I think I just got to be ready to work from Day 1 for wherever I go.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire