Naismith on 70-point target, Kilmarnock & preparing for Europe
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has been talking to the media before his side's trip to Rugby Park on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Challenged his side to hit the 70-point mark for the first time since the 2005-06 season, a target which Naismith sees as "realistic".
Hearts could secure a third-placed Premiership finish with a win, but Naismith insists that wouldn't see them ease off in the final four games.
Is anticipating a "really tough" game, but says Hearts can "take confidence" from their two wins away to Kilmarnock already this season.
Naismith also spoke about preparing his squad for the rigours of European football next season, and says he wants to "rely" on youth players more. "We’ve shown this season we’ve got young players who can contribute."