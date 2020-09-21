Nairo Quintana's hotel room searched by French police on Tour de France

Team Arkea Samsic rider Colombias Nairo Quintana rides during the 15th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 175 km between Lyon and Grand Colombier on September 13 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

French police searched hotel rooms occupied by Arkéa-Samsic on Wednesday evening during the Tour de France, according to reports in Le Journal du Dimanche and L’Équipe.

Team manager Emmanuel Hubert confirmed that the search had taken place when contacted by L’Équipe, but he declined to comment further. The sports daily reports that Nairo Quintana was the target of the raid, which was carried out by officers from the Central Office for the Fight against Threats to Environmental and Public Health (OCLAESP).

According to L’Équipe, police also searched the rooms of Colombian riders Dayer Quintana and Winner Anacona, as well the team’s soigneurs and the team cars. Ark­­éa-Samsic were staying near Méribel, after stage 17 to the Col de la Loze.

Investigators target Tour teams

The raid, which was carried out as part of a preliminary inquiry, was not organised in cooperation with the French anti-doping agency (AFLD).

Quintana joined Arkéa-Samsic ahead of the 2020 season after seven years with Movistar. He was joined at the French team by his brother Dayer and fellow countryman Anacona. Quintana began his time with Ark­éa-Samsic with five wins in the opening weeks of the season.

That sequence of wins placed Quintana among the contenders for Tour victory, though his preparation was hindered by a training crash in Colombia in July. He crashed again on stage 13 of the Tour and his podium challenge collapsed on the Grand Colombier two days later.

Quintana reached Paris in 17th place overall, his lowest finish in a Grand Tour since the 2012 Vuelta a España.