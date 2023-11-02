Here’s how to make your nails grow faster and stronger, according to an expert

The woe of breaking a nail is a common plight many women share. But for some, nail breakage isn’t a one-off problem caused by door slams and knife slips. Instead, it’s a constant issue of brittle nails that refuse to grow long and strong.

If you are pining for longer natural nails, there are some steps you can take to get envy-worthy claws. But before skipping ahead to these tips and hacks, it’s helpful to know a little about nail growth — and set some realistic expectations.

Nails are made of keratin, a structural protein found in the body that supports the health of hair, skin and nails. Nail breakage happens when this keratin isn’t adequately supporting the integrity and flexibility of your nail.

“The nail becomes brittle when it loses its flexibility,” Xiaoyan Tu, research and development director at OPI, told In The Know by Yahoo. “When the nail is brittle or weak, you may experience breaking, cracking or fracturing.”

If you want your nails to grow faster, there’s bad news. Nails tend to grow at a certain rate that is unchanging, no matter how many supplements you take or nail treatments you apply.

“If you want to grow your nails to a beautiful length, you need to make your nails stronger to prevent your nails from breaking,” Tu says. The goal isn’t to increase nail growth rate. That’s relatively impossible. Instead, you want to focus on the overall quality of your nail growth to get the long nails you desire.

This comes with one caveat: If your nails are not growing at all, you want to see a doctor to make sure your health is in check. Yes, non-growing nails can indicate underlying health issues like poor nutrition, major stress, nutritional deficiencies, circulation problems and more.

Now that you’ve learned a bit about your nails, here’s how to get them to greater lengths.

Keep nails clean and dry

Here’s something you may not know: Fingernails are sensitive to water. Constantly getting your hands wet — you know, besides the essential hand wash — spells disaster for nail growth, according to the Mayo Clinic. Not only does lengthy contact with water lead to nail breakage, but it can also lead to nail-destroying bacteria growth if especially prolonged.

Predictably, nails also don’t react well to exposure to harsh chemicals. That’s why you should always wear gloves while cleaning and doing dishes.

“Repeated or long-term exposure to harsh cleaners or solvents can also make nail plates brittle and less flexible,” Tu says. Keep your nails as clean and dry as possible to prevent nail breakage.

Add a protective layer to your nails

Experts at Mayo Clinic suggest applying a nail hardener may help strengthen nails soft nails. But don’t overdo it! Overusing nail hardeners can cause nails to become brittle, taking you back to square one.

“Products that work to reinforce the nail structure and prevent breakage are perfect for those looking to enhance their nail health,” Tu said.

Tu suggests using OPI Repair Mode to help protect and strengthen your nails. Repair Mode is a bond-building nail serum that repairs nail keratin by 99% and protects your keratin protein from damage by 94% when used as directed.

Credit: Ulta

Buy Now

Tu says using the product with OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener can create a “protective liquid shield, fortifying the nail with layers of strength.” Both products are infused with biotin, calcium, and an array of vital vitamins to promote optimal nail health, according to Tu.

Credit: Ulta

Buy Now

Try to avoid nail polishes and extensions while growing your nails, though Tu adds that you can use Repair Mode under polish to help maintain nail health.

Consider supplements with biotin

Research by Mayo Clinic suggests that biotin may help strengthen weak or brittle fingernails. Though biotin deficiency is rare, and most people get the recommended amount of biotin through their diet, experts at Cleveland Clinic agree it’s not harmful to try biotin for healthier nails. And the anecdotal case for biotin is pretty compelling — just read the reviews on any biotin supplement.

Buy Now

If you want to try and supercharge your nail strength with biotin, consider giving Sports Research’s Biotin Supplement a shot. The product has more than 69,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising the product for aiding in nail growth and strength. While the research on biotin for nail growth isn’t yet scientifically compelling, the customer reviews will make you a believer.

Care for your cuticles — but do not remove them

An essential part of any manicure is a cuticle trim, but you should put down the clippers! Intact cuticles are essential for nail health, Tu says. According to the Hand and Wrist Institute, cuticles act as a sealant, preventing bacteria and fungus from slipping between your skin and nails. Cuticles protect nails where they grow, shielding new, soft keratin as it emerges from the nail bed.

Keep your cuticles healthy by applying a hydrating oil or moisturizer to your nail bed. The Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Hydrating Oil over 98,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. The product is vitamin-infused and ultra-hydrating, preventing your cuticles from drying out and flaking. Choose from 12 different scents for your own tailored experience.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Using a moisturizer restores lipids and encourages the regrowth of healthy bacteria, according to the Hand and Wrist Institute. For a moisturizer, consider using Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. The much-loved product has more than 44,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It has calcium, jojoba oil and vitamins, which are recommended topically for optimal nail growth.

Credit: Amazon

It may sound simple, but these few hacks can be game-changing when it comes to getting your nails in check. Try them out for yourself — and don’t let broken nails break your heart anymore.

