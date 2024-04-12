[BBC]

With Stoke City preparing to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, we asked you to send in your score predictions and thoughts as to how you think the game could pan out.

Here are some of the responses we received:

KL: Stoke will want to remedy a poor Wednesday performance. When they play aggressively from the first whistle they can match most teams, but too often they play a negative game, holding up and playing square or more likely backwards. Defending is frequently mired by poor vision and individual errors. Stoke win 1-2.

SD: We have a mix of young players with potential, alongside trouble making journeymen. If we repeat the shameful performance vs Swansea (bearing in mind Sheff Wed battled back from two down for a point vs Norwich), we’ll get beaten by 3/4. Shameful to be honest, sums up our 2023/24 season perfectly.

Adrian: All decided in the next two games. Win both we are totally safe, draw both we are most likely safe. Lose one and only draw the other, or lose both, and we will be twitching at the Bet365 against Bristol City. Frankly the nails can't stand any more biting!

Rob: We seem to play worse against teams around us. I'm going for 2-1 to Wednesday. We'll then draw against Plymouth, beat Southampton and draw with Bristol City on the last day and stay up on goal difference.

Pete: It's in the bag. 3-1.

Jacob: 4-3 Stoke.