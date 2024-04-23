NAIA volleyball: Statesmen qualify for nationals

Apr. 23—OSKALOOSA — For the second time in three years, the William Penn men's volleyball team is headed to the NAIA National Tournament.

The Statesmen earned an at-large berth in the 12-team tournament after finishing winning a share of the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular-season title. William Penn, ranked fourth in the final NAIA national rankings, is seeded fifth overall in the national tournament and will compete in Pool D next week at the Allian Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

The Statesmen open Pool D competition next Wednesday against 12th-seeded Reinhardt (Georgia) at 4 p.m. The following day, William Penn will take on fourth-seeded Ottawa (Arizona).

The winner of each pool advances to the national tournament semifinals on May 2. The national championship will be held on May 3.

William Penn, which also qualified for nationals in 2022, is 0-2 all-time at the Championship.