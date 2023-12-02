NAIA quarterfinals: Keiser football dominates Bethel in playoff victory

WEST PALM BEACH — Keiser football is bound for a national semifinal.

Andrew Burnette had three rushing touchdowns and Wendol Philord helped engineer a suffocating defensive effort in the No. 3 Seahawks’ 56-14 victory over No. 7 Bethel.

As the season began...: Keiser Seahawks football seeks NAIA national title: 'Anything less is a failure'

“I thought the environment was awesome,” head coach Doug Socha said. “I thought it was awesome to host a home game here again in December. I thought our team prepared really well and came out with great energy, great focus, and great intent. It was really good in all three phases, and I'm really proud of these guys.”

Philord, especially, has been a rock for Keiser this year. But this game was perhaps a new high mark for the junior leader, illustrated by teammates "bowing down" to the defensive back after his second big play of the afternoon.

Philord was involved early and often in pass breakups and pressure at the line of scrimmage, but his performance went from solid to spectacular when the special teams ace returned a punt for a score.

Keiser's Wendol Philord flips into the end zone to score on a punt return against Bethel on Dec. 2, 2023.

That was the defender’s second score of the game, having recovered a fumble for a long touchdown as well.

It was the type of playoff performance that legacies are made of — and with this game, Philord has definitely earned his right to have his enshrined in stone.

Just don’t tell him that.

"No, it doesn’t at all,” Philord said. “I want a ring. Once I get that, that cements it. But until then, nothing’s done.”

He’s the first player in Keiser’s young history to record a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown, an interception return for a touchdown, and a kickoff return for one as well.

“He’s probably one of the best players in the country,” Socha said. “He’s dynamic, he’s special, he’s different.”

Keiser's Andrew Burnette scores on a short run to complete his three-score hat trick against Bethel on Dec. 2, 2023.

Jaden Meizinger completed Burnette in the ground game, rushing for two scores, including the gritty touchdown run that drew first blood and catapulted Keiser into an early scoring frenzy.

Evertything clicked in 2022: Road warriors: How Keiser football carved its path to the national championship

Both running backs rushed for over 100 yards, and each also notched over five yards per carry.

Burnette had some special family in attendance to watch his performance leading the Keiser offense.

“I have a son who is 16 months old, so that’s my motivation to do good,” Burnette said. “I know he might not remember it, but it motivates me to do good, that I know he’s watching.”

Keiser's D'Andre Golden rises for an athletic catch in the first half of the Seahawks' win over Bethel on Dec. 2, 2023.

The win presents Keiser with an opportunity to host a national NAIA playoff semifinal next Saturday when the Seahawks will host the College of Idaho.

“Last year, we just got accustomed to traveling,” Socha said. “It’s certainly nice to play at home. We have great student support, administrative support, community support, and I know our guys feed off of it.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., with a berth in the national championship on the line.

Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Keiser football cruises in NAIA quarterfinal victory over Bethel