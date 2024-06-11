NAIA Player of the Year works out for Nebraska staff

The reigning NAIA football player of the year worked out for the Nebraska coaching staff on Monday. Quarterback Jayln Gramstad was a surprise workout at Nebraska’s post-graduate football camp.

In his first full season as a starter at Northwestern (Iowa), he threw for an NAIA-leading 3,681 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also ran for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gramstad is an intriguing option, as the Huskers currently have only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. In the quarterbacks room, Nebraska has last season’s starter, Heinrich Haarberg, along with freshmen Dylan Raiola and Danny Kaelin.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire