NAIA college football: Keiser edges College of Idaho to pave way to championship game

WEST PALM BEACH — The Keiser University Seahawks are headed back to the NAIA championship game.

Just barely.

Keiser running back Andrew Burnette dives for a 2-yard touchdown against College of Idaho in the fourth quarter Saturday in an NAIA semifinal game in West Palm Beach. Chet Peterman / Special to The Post

Cornerback Louis Lubin broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 26.4 seconds to play Saturday, allowing the Seahawks to escape with a 28-21 semifinal victory over the College of Idaho and setting up a rematch in the NAIA final.

Third-seeded Keiser (11-2) will face top-seeded Northwestern College of Iowa (14-0) on Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C. The Raiders beat the Seahawks 35-25 in last year's championship game.

"Super proud of these guys," Keiser coach Doug Socha said. "It was a back-and-forth game. ... We contained a really dangerous quarterback."

The Seahawks appeared to have the game in hand when they took a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the 11th-seeded Yotes (10-3), who upset second-seeded Grand View of Iowa in the quarterfinals, cut the deficit to one score and then mounted a potential game-tying drive that died at the Seahawks' 4-yard line.

Keiser wide receiver Refeno Vangates pulls away from two College of Idaho defenders after a second-half reception Saturday in West Palm Beach. Chet Peterman / Special to The Post

"I was planning for overtime — obviously you have to because you're in that situation," Socha said. "It was an incredible performance by our defense and I'm super happy we didn't have to go to overtime."

Running backs Jaden Meizinger and Andrew Burnette combined for 170 yards and three touchdowns for the Seahawks, and Nico Cavanillas kicked two field goals. Meizinger, who carried 20 times for 86 yards and two scores, was the offensive player of the game.

But it was the defense that came through in the clutch, stopping Idaho four times inside the 10-yard line. Yotes quarterback Andy Peters threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but the Seahawks had four sacks and managed to contain the damage.

Defensive back Darrell Livingston, who had a team-high 10 tackles, was the defensive player of the game.

After a sluggish first quarter, Keiser got its offense in gear and scored 17 second-quarter points to take a 20-14 halftime lead.

Cavanillas kicked a 35-yard field goal for the only points of the first period, while the defense turned away two early scoring threats by the Yotes.

On the first, Keiser fumbled a punt and Idaho recovered at the Seahawks' 9-yard line. Two tackles for losses helped push the ball back to the 27, and a fourth-down pass by Peters fell incomplete.

Later in the period, Peters completed three straight passes totaling 57 yards to give the Yotes a first down at the Seahawks' 12. On third-and-2 from the 4, Keiser stuffed two consecutive running plays to force a turnover on downs.

Idaho finally broke through on its next possession, aided by a 30-yard run by Caden Cobb. Peters tossed a 7-yard pass to John Kreps to give the Yotes a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns on the next three possessions.

Keiser struck right back, with Bryce Veasley connecting on passes of 20 yards to Maurico Porcha and 43 yards to Refeno Vangates to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Meizinger.

After Idaho regained the lead on a 9-yard scoring pass from Peters to Kreps, Lubin returned the ensuing kickoff to the 50 to set up a quick three-play scoring drive. Meizinger sprinted 39 yards on a reverse to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Seahawks a 17-14 lead.

Cavanillas added a 32-yard field goal with 5.2 seconds left in the half.

The Yotes took the second-half kickoff and moved right down the field behind Peters' passing. On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, however, the Seahawks' defense came up big again, stuffing a running play to keep the score at 20-14.

After a scoreless third quarter, Keiser put together an 11-play, 88-yard drive. Burnette carried eight times, breaking off a 23-yard run before scoring on a 2-yard dive. Veasley passed to Burnette for the two-point conversion to make it 28-14 with 11:38 remaining.

But the Yotes refused to go away. Facing a fourth-and-10 from the Seahawks' 26, Peters completed a 20-yard pass to Jon Schofield. Two plays later, Schofield took a direct snap, faked a run to the right and flipped a 1-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Ben Hruby to cut the Seahawks' lead to 28-21 with 7:18 left.

Idaho got one last chance, taking possession at the Keiser 41 with 2:11 remaining after a short punt. Peters ran for 9 yards and threw a 25-yard pass to Kreps to give the Yotes a first down at the 7. Three plays later from the 4, Lubin made the defensive play of the game to clinch the Seahawks' trip to Durham.

