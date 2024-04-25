NAIA beach volleyball competes in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics selected Greeneville to host this year’s beach volleyball tournament.

Eight teams from all over the country are competing in Greeneville for the championship trophy.

“This event is kind of the culmination of the season for these teams at this invitational,” said Katie Green, senior manager of athletic communications for the NAIA. “This sport is continually growing as it’s a little bit newer.”

The tournament started Thursday and will end with the championship game on Saturday.

“Each of the teams will play three matches in pool play and then be seeded for the bracket play that will start in quarterfinals,” Green said.

Madi Nash, a beach volleyball player for Vanguard University, said it’s her last week of playing volleyball before she graduates college.

“I just want to go and have the most fun that I can and really just soak it all in and enjoy it,” Nash said. “We got a very different lineup, which is great, and we’ve been able to really persevere and grow, as I say, in the past couple of weeks leading up to the tournament.”

Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, said the town built a new beach volleyball court to host the event.

“The facilities are meant to encourage additional, as beach volleyball grows in the region and also nationally, to bring more tournaments and more partner with Tusculum University and hold some tournaments here,” Taylor said.

The new facility has six courts, a press box, and a concessions building. Taylor told News Channel 11 that the court will be utilized for other sports in the community.

“We do have over 400 young ladies that participate in volleyball,” Taylor said. “We see them out here transitioning into beach volleyball, but also there’s beach soccer, so our soccer teams actually use it for a new type of game.”

Greeneville will also the NAIA beach volleyball tournament again next year.

