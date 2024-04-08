NAIA approves transgender policy limiting women’s sports to athletes whose biological sex is female

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced a policy that allows only athletes whose biological sex is female to participate in women’s sports.

The NAIA is the governing body for mostly small colleges, covering about 83,000 athletes across the country.

The NAIA’s Council of Presidents reportedly approved the policy in a 20-0 vote.

The NAIA is believed to be the first college sports organization to take such a step.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW