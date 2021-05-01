Nahshon Wright brings Cowboys a ‘more athletic and agile Richard Sherman’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

But before the last picks were announced live from Cleveland, Ohio, one Oregon State Beavers player heard his name called.

Nahshon Wright was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round. He is the first Beaver to be selected during the draft thus far.

Moments after his selection, Wright spoke with local media for the first time and explained why he’s not your ordinary cornerback at 6-4, 187 pounds.

I’m an anomaly. ... I look at myself as kind of a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman.

- Nahshon Wright on his game

He also noted that he believes he “fits perfect” in Dan Quinn’s scheme which has historically featured bigger corners.

Nahshon, brother of Last Chance U’s Rezjohn Wright, capped off his collegiate career at Oregon State with 64 tackles, 1.5 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and one forced fumble. During his sophomore campaign, he emerged as one of OSU’s best defenders, posting three interceptions, five pass breakups and 34 total tackles.

Last season, Wright intercepted two passes, broke up six, and tallied 30 tackles in six games while earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors.

In his 2018 season with Laney Junior College, Wright amassed 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and 3 pass deflections.

From JUCO to Division I to the NFL, Wright has experienced a lot of change in the last few years. Now he’s setting his sights on contributing to the Cowboys future championship goals.

We’re going to bring some more life, more turnovers, and definitely we’ll get a sixth championship.

- Nahshon Wright of his goals with Cowboys

Wright’s former teammates, coaches and his new team couldn’t be more excited for him.

