Nahmier Robinson, son of Nate Robinson, commits to Colorado football

Nahmier Robinson, the son of longtime NBA player and former Washington Huskies two-sport star Nate Robinson, announced his commitment to Colorado on Friday, assumedly as a preferred walk-on.

The younger Robinson recently graduated from Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington, where he played both basketball and football. During his senior season on the gridiron, the cornerback Robinson recorded an impressive five interceptions, six passes defended and 36 total tackles. He also had over 500 combined receiving and rushing yards on offense.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Robinson owns other walk-on offers from Washington and Colorado State, plus a scholarship offer from Portland State.

The Buffaloes also received a preferred walk-on commitment from former IMG Academy DB Isreal Solomon on Friday.

