Nahiem Alleyne joins UConn after transferring from Virginia Tech

Nahiem Alleyne VA Tech alone orange jersey

UConn is getting another transfer this offseason, this time from the ACC.

Nahiem Alleyne, a stalwart for the Virginia Tech Hokies, will play for UConn’s men’s basketball program this upcoming 2022-23 season. Alleyne, who will be entering his senior year, will have the option of a second season of eligibility due to losing a year after the COVID-19 affected 2020-21 season.

The Georgia native becomes the second player to transfer to UConn during this offseason, joining Tristen Newton who is arriving from East Carolina.

Alleyne started all 36 games last season for Virginia Tech, which won the ACC Tournament after an improbable run. The team defeated North Carolina, 72-59, in the ACC semifinals before defeating coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke, 82-67, in the tournament finals.

The 6’ 4” guard averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, shot .380 overall, .373 from three-point range, and .852 from the foul line in 31.1 minutes per game. His 62 made three-pointers ranked second on the team. Alleyne scored in double figures in 17 games in 2021-22, including a season-high 22 against Notre Dame. His 21-point effort against Memphis led to his selection to the 2021 NIT Season Tip-Off All-Tournament Team.

In his three-season career at Virginia Tech, Alleyne appeared in 90 games, with 84 starts, scored 871 points, grabbed 234 rebounds, and posted 136 assists. He was also a three-time selection to the ACC Men’s Basketball All-Academic Team.