Nagy on Trubisky’s comments about offense: A lot of emotions right after game
The Bears picked up 415 yards of offense against the Packers on Sunday, but they only turned those yards into 13 points and that wasn’t enough to avoid a loss that snuffed their remaining playoff hopes.
Most of those points came after the Packers were already up 21-3 and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was asked after the game what the Bears could have done differently. Trubisky said he thought they could have tried “moving the pocket a little more and me getting out” of the pocket in order to help out the offensive line.
Trubisky added that the Bears “could’ve done a lot of stuff” that they didn’t do and head coach Matt Nagy was asked about those comments on Monday. Nagy said that he doesn’t think they were a sign of anything other than a player venting after a tough loss.
“You guys are always catching us right after the game,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “And so there’s a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could’ve played better. So I don’t know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I’m saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone. So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I’m going back and watching that, it’s probably very general and big picture, but it’s also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship.”
The relationship between Nagy and Trubisky didn’t pay off in the kind of improvement that the Bears hoped to see in 2019. As a result, finding a way to push the quarterback to play at a high level consistently will remain a problem in need of solving in Chicago this offseason.