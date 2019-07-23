Nagurski, Outland watch lists littered with Ducks

It's that time of year, folks. The time leading up to the official kickoff of the 2019 college football season where we find out which one of our favorite players is on one of the early season watch lists. For the Ducks, they're all over the place!

The Outland Trophy watch list was announced early on Tuesday, and the Ducks landed four players on the list: Senior offensive linemen Jake Hanson, Shane Lemieux, and Calvin Throckmorton, as well as junior defensive tackle Jordon Scott.

The Outland Trophy is given annually to the best interior lineman in college football. In its 74 year history, no Oregon player has won the award. Could that change in 2019?

Hanson, Lemieux, and Throckmorton are all three-year starters. Hanson has not allowed a sack in 2,739 career snaps. Lemieux had a breakout season last year and was named a preseason All-American by three different outlets heading into this season. As for Throckmorton, the versatile lineman has started 38 consecutive games, doing so at four different positions.



On the other side of the ball, you have Jordon Scott. This is the second-straight year that Scott has been on the Outland Trophy watch list, but it's not the only list Scott is on. The Bronko Nagurski watch list was also announced Tuesday. The award is given annually to the top defensive player in the country, and Scott, as well as teammate Troy Dye made the list.





Scott has made 24 consecutive starts and earned Pac-12 All-Conference Second-Team honors last season.

A senior linebacker, Dye was one of the best defensive players in the country last season. It surprised many when he decided not to declare for the NFL Draft and come back for his final season at Oregon. Dye is just one of two FBS players returning who led their team in tackles each of the last three seasons. Dye needs just 121 more tackles to become Oregon's all-time leader in career tackles.



Oregon kicks off its 2019 season on August 31st in Arlington, Texas against the Auburn Tigers.





