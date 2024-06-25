Nagelsmann's conundrum at the back as Germany await last 16 opponent

Germany national coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session for the team, ahead of Saturday's UEFA EURO round of 16 soccer match. Federico Gambarini/dpa

There was no Antonio Rüdiger injury update on Tuesday as Germany's Euro 2024 squad enjoyed the day off with their families and backroom staff was readying for a long night.

Rüdiger's right thigh muscle strain could make him unavailable for Saturday's last 16 match in Dortmund, which would be bad news because his centre back partner, Jonathan Tah, is suspended.

This would force coach Julian Nagelsmann to field back-ups Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton, who have just 15 caps between them and have never played together.

Untested duo to defend Germany

It appears that Schlotterbeck is to take Tah's place as he already came on for him to play the last half hour in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Anton's service would be required if Rüdiger is unavailable, although Nagelsmann speaks highly of both and has absolute faith in them.

"They both have a duel. We couldn't bring them both on today. Both deserved it because they did well in training," Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

Should both play it would have a certain charm because of the Dortmund venue. It is the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund's Schlotterbeck, and according to the summer rumour mill Anton could also be arriving there in summer from VfB Stuttgart.

Füllkrug debate up front

Nagelsmann has stuck to his starting 11 in all three group games but there have calls that another Dortmund player now deserves to start, striker Niclas Füllkrug.

He came off the bench in all games, and his two goals include the stoppage time equalizer against the Swiss that gave Germany first place in the group and sent them to Dortmund.

Kai Havertz would have to give way in such a scenario, with Nagelsmann readily admitting to a slight dilemma.

"Those are the moments when we need Fülle," he said on Sunday. "He provides arguments for both, continuing to act as a joker because he's great at it, or even starting from the beginning."

Waiting for the opponent

The formation could also depend on who the opponent will be, which will not be known until late Tuesday. Germany face the runner-up from Group C which could be either England, Denmark, Serbia or Slovenia.

Nagelsmann video analysts face a long night to have footage of the opponent ready by Wednesday morning, when training resumes.

Germany went out in the last 16 at the last Euros against England, and despite big enthusiasm in the country - especially after the opening 5-1 against Scotland followed by a 2-0 in a tougher match against Hungary - Germans are not really convinced that the team can go all the way and lift the trophy on July 14.

Germans more optimistic but only 16% believe in title

Only 16% of Germans believe that the team can win the Euros, according to a YouGov survey conducted among 2,242 people on Monday, after the Switzerland match, and published on Tuesday.

However, that figure is much higher than the 2% from late November and 6% from early April.

Only 7% expect a last 16 exit, 19% believe the team will go out in the quarter-finals and 20% say that the semis will be the end. Another 9% say that Germany will lose the Berlin final, while 28% did not comment.