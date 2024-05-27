Nagelsmann welcomes imminent Bayern coaching solution

Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann attends a press conference for the team, where the national team begins preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Rudi Völler on Monday welcomed the reportedly imminent appointments of Vincent Kompany and Hansi Flick as coaches of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, respectively.

Nagelsmann, who had to go as Bayern coach in March 2023 and took the helm at the national team in September, said it was good that Bayern's long search for a successor of Thomas Tuchel finally appeared over.

"It was a long search. It is also good for the Bayern players," Nagelsmann told reporters at Germany's pre-Euro 2024 training camp where his squad includes six Bayern players.

Former SV Hamburg and Manchester City coach Kompany appears set to join Bayern in a switch from relegated Premier League club Burnley, after several others, including Nagelsmann, declined.

Nagelsmann did not want to comment on Kompany as a coach because "I don't know him that well."

He had told broadcasters ARD on Saturday on Saturday he believed Kompany would do "a good job" at the record Bundesliga champions.

"I have heard that he is a very good coach with an outstanding perspective and with many good coaches that he himself has had and who have trained him", Nagelsmann said.

Völler meanwhile praised Flick who won seven titles with Bayern in 2020 and 2021 and then coached Germany until having to go last year. Flick has widely been reported to be the man to take over from Xavi Hernandez at Barca.

"I would be happy, he deserves it," Völler said.

