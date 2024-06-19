Nagelsmann says fans 'can dream' after Germany reach Euros last 16

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (L) and assistant coach Benjamin Glueck wave to the fans after the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said "fans can dream" after the Euro 2024 hosts secured a spot in the last 16 in advance after a 2-0 win over Hungary on Wednesday.

"The fans can dream of anything. Our job is to keep them dreaming," he said after the game.

Jamal Musiala scored Germany's opener in the 22nd minute, while captain Ilkay Gündogan put the game to bed in the 67th.

Croatia's draw with Albania earlier and the situation in Group C means there will be at least two third-placed sides who cannot match Germany's six points. The four best third-placed teams out of six groups qualify for the knock-out stages alongside each top two.

Nagelsmann didn't have to tell the fans twice that they can dream. After the second goal, the stadium was taken over by chants of "Berlin, Berlin, we're going to Berlin."

The traditional chant is used by football fans in the German Cup, which has its final in the German capital. The supporters in Stuttgart, however, were referring to the Euro 2024 final, which will also be played in Berlin on July 14.

The hosts will hope to make their way to the decisive game and eventually win the title on home soil.

Nagelsmann, however, stressed: "No, I'm not singing along. I have to do my job."

Germany complete the group stage against Switzerland on Sunday.