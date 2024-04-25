Nagelsmann says he didn't decide against Bayern but for Germany

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Julian Nagelsmann has said he has no hard feelings towards Bayern Munich and that he decided against a return to the top club because he prefers to continue as German national team coach.

Nagelsmann, 36, had to go as Bayern coach 13 months ago but was recently rated a leading candidate to come back and replace his successor Thomas Tuchel in summer.

But Nagelsmann last week renewed his national team contract beyond this year's European championships until the 2026 World Cup, after being appointed by the domestic federation DFB last September.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl suggested on Saturday that Nagelsmann rejected a return to the club because the separation was not long ago and had left a thorn.

But Nagelsmann told Magenta TV in an interview published on Thursday that this was not the case.

"In most cases, it's normal that the person who is sacked wishes for something different than the person who sacks you. It's probably similar with a player if I don't nominate him. So there's no thorn," said Nagelsmann.

"As with all player nominations, when I select the starting 11 and think about who is the right player for the game, what is the right composition - then I always decide in favour of a player and not against a player.

"And that's how it is now. I made a conscious decision in favour of the DFB.

"I didn't have only Bayern Munich and the DFB - there were a few other clubs. I also have a duty to weigh everything up. I always had a good feeling about the DFB and it was always one of my favourites."

Nagelsmann added that money was not a factor in his decision-making because "everyone can imagine you earn more at a club."