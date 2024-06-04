Nagelsmann: No reasons for self-doubt after 0-0 draw with Ukraine

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann holds a press conference after the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Daniel Löb/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was pretty satisfied with the goalless draw with Ukraine on Monday evening and sees no reason for the players to doubt themselves ahead of the Euro 2024 on home soil.

"Overall I'm very satisfied. It was a good game with a lot of passion. After a week of training, we've put a lot into it. I'm very confident that we'll create that one moment, that we'll score the goal and then follow it up with others," Nagelsmann said after the game.

The friendly match against Ukraine was Germany's penultimate test ahead of their home Euros. Before the opening game against Scotland, they still have one last tune-up match against Greece on Friday.

Germany could have left the pitch on Monday with the win as they wasted too many goal chances - 27 in total. The best opportunity came from dubutant Maximilian Beier, who smashed the ball against the crossbar in the 61st minute.

"There were moments that we could use more fortune. But it's a bit too easy from the coach's point of view to say it's just luck. We'll keep training for it," Nagelsmann said.

The coach believes that the experience against Ukraine still can be valuable.

In their first two Euro 2024 games against Scotland and Hungary they will face a similar playing system: Teams that usually sit deep in their own defence and wait for a chance to counter-attack.

Nagelsmann, however, hopes to get a win against Greece on Friday so the atmosphere within the team is not damaged.

"It's clear that a win is always better than a draw or a defeat. We will also approach the game on Friday with the intention of winning," he said.

On the same day, Nagelsmann has to submit his Euro 2024 squad to European football ruling body UEFA with a maximum of 26 players. That means at least one man from the current 27-player squad will go back home.

"No one really fell behind so much that you could say they deserve to go home," the coach said.